Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 15,373 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNGX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,471,000. Braslyn Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 274.04%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $182,596,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,820,042 shares of company stock worth $18,273,107. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

