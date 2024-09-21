Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 39,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

FATE stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,426.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

