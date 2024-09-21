Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,193 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

