Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,478 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Bank7 by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Bank7 by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank7

In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John T. Phillips sold 11,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $436,277.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $1,153,684. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. Bank7 Corp. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.40.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

