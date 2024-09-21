First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $110.50 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $228.20 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day moving average is $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.