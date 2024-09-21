First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $110.50 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
