ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.58

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $3.54. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 174,017 shares trading hands.

STKS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $111.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 696,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

