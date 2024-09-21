Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.00

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as low as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares.
Olympus Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.
Olympus Company Profile
Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.
