European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.86

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.86 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 85.40 ($1.13). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.14), with a volume of 363,294 shares trading hands.
European Assets Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £311.10 million, a PE ratio of 864.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.86.
European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
Insider Activity at European Assets Trust
About European Assets Trust
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than European Assets Trust
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.