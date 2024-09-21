European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.86

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.86 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 85.40 ($1.13). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.14), with a volume of 363,294 shares trading hands.

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £311.10 million, a PE ratio of 864.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.86.

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Insider Activity at European Assets Trust

About European Assets Trust

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($11,228.53). 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

