Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $177.89

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $177.89 and traded as low as $153.68. Marubeni shares last traded at $162.28, with a volume of 6,087 shares trading hands.

Marubeni Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marubeni Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

