H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares traded.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

