Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.28. Biomerica shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 100,568 shares.

Biomerica Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -1.09.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Fore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

