OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.44

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.44 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 79,400 shares.

OPG Power Ventures Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.44. The stock has a market cap of £40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

Further Reading

