BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 180,545 shares traded.

BioSolar Stock Performance

BioSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.