Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $362.32

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.32 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 329.58 ($4.35). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.39), with a volume of 26,442 shares trading hands.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 345.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 362.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36. The company has a market cap of £76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,800.00%.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

