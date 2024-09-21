De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.29

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.29 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.25). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.22), with a volume of 72,896 shares traded.

De La Rue Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -922.00, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,953.85.

Get De La Rue alerts:

Insider Transactions at De La Rue

In other news, insider Ruth Euling sold 15,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £14,720.58 ($19,445.94). 14.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.