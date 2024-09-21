Q2 2026 Earnings Estimate for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Issued By Zacks Research

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.3 %

KSS opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 161,973 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,583,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

