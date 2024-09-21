Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after buying an additional 218,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 417,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.