BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bankshares downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

TSE DOO opened at C$83.48 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$90.95.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 5.7454423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.