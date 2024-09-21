Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 22.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $286,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.88 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

