Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Trevena Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. Trevena has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

