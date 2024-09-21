SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 8.7 %
SBFG opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
