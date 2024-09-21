SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 8.7 %

SBFG opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

