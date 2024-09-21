Reviewing InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and GBS (NYSE:GBS)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and GBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -388.67% -62.02% -52.26% GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InspireMD and GBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

InspireMD currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.87%. Given InspireMD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than GBS.

44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of GBS shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of GBS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and GBS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $6.57 million 10.55 -$19.92 million ($0.76) -3.66 GBS $440,000.00 60.74 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -3.21

GBS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InspireMD beats GBS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About GBS

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. GBS Inc. has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

