FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Issued By William Blair

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferguson in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $9.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.65. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FERG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $196.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 176,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.