InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
