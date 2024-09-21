InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

