FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Farmer Bros. Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmer Bros. in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Farmer Bros.’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

