Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of High Tide in a research report on Wednesday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.47.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. High Tide had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of High Tide by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 92.3% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in High Tide by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in High Tide in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

