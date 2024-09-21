Zacks Research Comments on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.52.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.