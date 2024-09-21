Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reduced by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

