FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.58). William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZVRA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

ZVRA stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $337.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, Director Thomas Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

