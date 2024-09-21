Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Comstock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Comstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 230.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Comstock

In related news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff bought 200,000 shares of Comstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,622 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of Comstock worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

