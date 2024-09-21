Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

AEMD opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.72. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

