Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
