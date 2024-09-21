Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $149.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.