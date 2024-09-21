Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $149.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

