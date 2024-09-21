StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.19.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.44% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

