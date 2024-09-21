StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
THM stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.19.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
