TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

