Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $733.64

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 733.64 ($9.69) and traded as high as GBX 769 ($10.16). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 741 ($9.79), with a volume of 1,158,488 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.56) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Paragon Banking Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 764.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 733.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,122.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.96), for a total value of £98,020 ($129,484.81). In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140 ($33,210.04). Also, insider Hugo Tudor sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £98,020 ($129,484.81). Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.