Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.75

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371.75 ($4.91) and traded as high as GBX 391 ($5.17). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 387.50 ($5.12), with a volume of 325,806 shares changing hands.

Mears Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 371.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.75. The company has a market capitalization of £352.97 million, a P/E ratio of 945.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Mears Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,414.63%.

Insider Activity

Mears Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 12,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £42,875.70 ($56,638.97). Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

