Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.44. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 3,333 shares traded.

Equus Total Return Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 31.32 and a quick ratio of 31.31.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The investment management company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a net margin of 1,140.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

