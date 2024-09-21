Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $42.97. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 1,107 shares traded.

Pandora A/S Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $977.04 million during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.