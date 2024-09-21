BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.96

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.96 and traded as high as $17.35. BAE Systems shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 5,099 shares changing hands.

BAE Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

