Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.70

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.70 ($16.33) and traded as high as €15.23 ($16.92). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €15.22 ($16.91), with a volume of 5,905,441 shares changing hands.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

