Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.28

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.28 ($6.98) and traded as high as €6.45 ($7.17). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €6.37 ($7.08), with a volume of 10,267,757 shares trading hands.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.77.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
