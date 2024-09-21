Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.41

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.41 and traded as high as C$17.74. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.68, with a volume of 1,603 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADN
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0099648 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acadian Timber Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 62.37%.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
Read More
