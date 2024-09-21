N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.14

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.14 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 23.30 ($0.31). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 23.30 ($0.31), with a volume of 870,492 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £108.75 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

In other news, insider Joshua Alliance bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($264,200.79). Company insiders own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

