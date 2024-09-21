Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.36

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.36 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 59.79 ($0.79). Renold shares last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.76), with a volume of 598,430 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £113.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Renold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

