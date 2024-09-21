Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.21

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.21 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.24). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.24), with a volume of 529,406 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £219.23 million, a P/E ratio of 816.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.21.

In other Norcros news, insider James Eyre sold 20,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.24), for a total value of £51,430.40 ($67,939.76). 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

