Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares traded.
Providence Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of £34.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.25.
About Providence Resources
Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
