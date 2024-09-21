Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$190.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total transaction of C$1,428,328.44. In other news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 5,310 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$234.93, for a total transaction of C$1,247,459.18. Also, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total transaction of C$1,428,328.44. Insiders have sold a total of 12,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,606 in the last ninety days. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$230.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$225.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$223.20. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$163.01 and a 12-month high of C$242.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The stock has a market cap of C$103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

