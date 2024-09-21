Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.89 and traded as high as C$4.07. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 100 shares.
Canlan Ice Sports Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.29 million, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.89.
Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.85 million during the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%.
Canlan Ice Sports Announces Dividend
Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile
Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canlan Ice Sports
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.