Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.26.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYA opened at $20.63 on Friday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 375.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,932 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 56,491 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 43,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,550,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

