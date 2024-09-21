Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NVST opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Envista has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Envista by 1,420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

